Scottsdale driver takes off after hitting pedestrian, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a Scottsdale driver on the night of Feb. 24. The incident happened near 68th Street and Camelback Road. Police say the driver didn't stay at the scene after hitting the pedestrian.



The Scottsdale Police Department says a driver who hit a person on Monday night fled the scene.

What we know:

The crash happened on Feb. 24 near 68th Street and Camelback Road just before 8 p.m.

"The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle involved did not stay on scene of the collision. This is still an active investigation …," Scottsdale Police said.

What we don't know:

No information was released about the suspect or their car.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.

Map of where the incident happened: