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Scottsdale shooting over refused cocaine; BIA cold case backlog exposed | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 16, 2026 6:40 PM MST
Published October 16, 2026 6:40 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a wild shooting excuse in Arizona to an early voting site breach in the East Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 16, 2026.

1. Shooting suspect said declining cocaine was ‘offensive to his culture’

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Scottsdale man said declining cocaine was 'offensive to his culture' before shooting up apartment, police say
article

Scottsdale man said declining cocaine was 'offensive to his culture' before shooting up apartment, police say

CULTURE CLASH: A Scottsdale man allegedly attacked neighbors who refused to do cocaine with him, claiming it was "offensive to his culture." But after a hammer blow to the face chipped his tooth, police say he grabbed a gun and opened fire.

2. Election video sparks FBI referral

3. 'Unauthorized access' at early voting site

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Unauthorized access reported at Chandler-Gilbert Community College early voting site
article

Unauthorized access reported at Chandler-Gilbert Community College early voting site

Maricopa County election officials are investigating unauthorized after-hours access to printer paper trays at an early voting location. No voters were impacted.

4. Cold case backlog exposed

5. 2026 Election: Traffic enforcement cameras on the ballot

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2026 Election: Prop 319 in Arizona: Voters to decide future of speed and red-light cameras
article

2026 Election: Prop 319 in Arizona: Voters to decide future of speed and red-light cameras

An Arizona ballot measure would restrict automated traffic cameras across Arizona, sparking debate over constitutional privacy rights and intersection safety.

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