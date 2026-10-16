Scottsdale shooting over refused cocaine; BIA cold case backlog exposed | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a wild shooting excuse in Arizona to an early voting site breach in the East Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 16, 2026.
1. Shooting suspect said declining cocaine was ‘offensive to his culture’
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CULTURE CLASH: A Scottsdale man allegedly attacked neighbors who refused to do cocaine with him, claiming it was "offensive to his culture." But after a hammer blow to the face chipped his tooth, police say he grabbed a gun and opened fire.
2. Election video sparks FBI referral
3. 'Unauthorized access' at early voting site
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Maricopa County election officials are investigating unauthorized after-hours access to printer paper trays at an early voting location. No voters were impacted.
4. Cold case backlog exposed
5. 2026 Election: Traffic enforcement cameras on the ballot
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An Arizona ballot measure would restrict automated traffic cameras across Arizona, sparking debate over constitutional privacy rights and intersection safety.