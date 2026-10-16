Scottsdale shooting over refused cocaine; BIA cold case backlog exposed | Nightly Roundup

From a wild shooting excuse in Arizona to an early voting site breach in the East Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, October 16, 2026.

1. Shooting suspect said declining cocaine was ‘offensive to his culture’

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2. Election video sparks FBI referral

3. 'Unauthorized access' at early voting site

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4. Cold case backlog exposed

5. 2026 Election: Traffic enforcement cameras on the ballot