Seen on TV: August 1
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Friday, August 1, 2025
Aiming for a Shot at Love event
- Aug. 2-10
- Maricopa County Animal Care & Control
- Waived fees for dogs 6 months and older
- https://www.maricopa.gov/5268/Animal-Care-and-Control
Tip-A-Cop Peoria PD fundraiser
- Aug. 1, 2-10 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse
- 16079 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr.
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- Benefits Special Olympics Arizona
John E. Ebinger, PT, DPT, SCS, Cert-DN
- Board-Certified Sports Clinical Specialist
- Clinic Director, Banner Awhatukee Sports Center
- 4232 East Chandler Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85048
- https://www.banner-pt.com
A Flourshop
- 803 N. 7th St., Suite 102
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- 602-274-2253
- https://www.aflourshop.com
- Instagram: @aflourshop
The Scratch Spa
- 9689 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://thescratchspa.com
- Instagram: @thescratchspa
Turquoise Wine Bar
- 504 E. Roosevelt St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- www.turquoisewinebar.com