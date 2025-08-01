Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, West Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, New River Mesa, Deer Valley, Superior, Gila Bend, East Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Seen on TV: August 1

By
Published  August 1, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, August 1, 2025

Aiming for a Shot at Love event 

Tip-A-Cop Peoria PD fundraiser

  • Aug. 1, 2-10 p.m.
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • 16079 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr.
  • Peoria, AZ 85382
  • Benefits Special Olympics Arizona

John E. Ebinger, PT, DPT, SCS, Cert-DN

  • Board-Certified Sports Clinical Specialist
  • Clinic Director, Banner Awhatukee Sports Center
  • 4232 East Chandler Blvd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85048
  • https://www.banner-pt.com

A Flourshop

The Scratch Spa

Turquoise Wine Bar

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews