Seen on TV: August 1

Friday, August 1, 2025

Aiming for a Shot at Love event

Aug. 2-10

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control

Waived fees for dogs 6 months and older

https://www.maricopa.gov/5268/Animal-Care-and-Control

Tip-A-Cop Peoria PD fundraiser

Aug. 1, 2-10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse

16079 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr.

Peoria, AZ 85382

Benefits Special Olympics Arizona

John E. Ebinger, PT, DPT, SCS, Cert-DN

Board-Certified Sports Clinical Specialist

Clinic Director, Banner Awhatukee Sports Center

4232 East Chandler Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85048

https://www.banner-pt.com

A Flourshop

803 N. 7th St., Suite 102

Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-274-2253

https://www.aflourshop.com

Instagram: @aflourshop

The Scratch Spa

9689 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://thescratchspa.com

Instagram: @thescratchspa

Turquoise Wine Bar

504 E. Roosevelt St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.turquoisewinebar.com

