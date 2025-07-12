Seen on TV: July 12
Saturday, July 12, 2025
HeroZona Foundation
Desert Ridge Marketplace
19th Annual Christmas in July in Downtown Glendale
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com/events
Teddy Bear Clinic Hosted by Midwestern University
- 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Phoenix Zoo
- 455 North Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/teddy-bear-clinic-with-midwestern-university/
Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
- July 11-13
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- State Farm Stadium
- 1 Cardinals Dr.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/
American Solar & Roofing
Foster Arizona
Roaring Fork