Seen on TV: July 15

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Art One Gallery

4130 N. Marshall Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.artonegalleryinc.com

Specialized Training And Riding School (S.T.A.R.S.)

Old Town Candy & Toys

4000 N. Scottsdale Rd., #101

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://oldtowncandyandtoys.com/

Gem Addict Workshop

1107 S. Gilbert Rd., Suite 207

Mesa AZ 85204

gemaddictworkshop.com

GoFundMe: Support Mariachi Rubor's Dream Performance

Live-streamed video