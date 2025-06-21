Seen on TV: June 21
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club
- 4444 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://villageclubs.com
The Pemberton
- 1121 N. 2nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.instagram.com/pembertonphx/
- https://www.thepemberton.com/
Sweet Republic
26th Annual Fulton Homes Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive
UFO Experience with Travis Walton and Jennifer W. Stein
- 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Suite E250
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://theufoexperience.com/travis_and_jennifer
Exceptional Vibe
Survivors of Suicide Art Project
- July 12
- Art is anonymous and not for sale
- Instagram: @survivors_of_suicide_artistry
Big Bacon's
- 719 East Roosevelt
- Phoenix AZ 85006
- https://bigbacons.com
Heard Museum
- Free Summer Family Saturday
- June 21
- 2301 N. Central Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://heard.org
Sweet Republic
- Locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe
- sweetrepublic.com
- Instagram: @sweetrepublic
Annie JR musical
- Dance Studio 111 Theater Company
- June 22, 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
- Madison Center for the Arts
- 5601 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ
- https://dancestudio111.com
- ticketmaster.com/annie-jr-tickets/artist/869983