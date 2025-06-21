Seen on TV: June 21

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Seen on TV: June 21

By
Published  June 21, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club

The Pemberton

Sweet Republic

26th Annual Fulton Homes Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive

UFO Experience with Travis Walton and Jennifer W. Stein

Exceptional Vibe

Survivors of Suicide Art Project

Big Bacon's

Heard Museum

  • Free Summer Family Saturday 
  • June 21
  • 2301 N. Central Ave.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85004 
  • https://heard.org

Sweet Republic

Annie JR musical

Live-streamed video

