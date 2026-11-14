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Seen on TV: November 14

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published November 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Agritopia Farm

Tails on the Trails at The Phoenix Zoo

Dino's Git Down 2026 at State Farm Stadium

Spinato's Pizzeria

Postino

Merkin Vineyards

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews