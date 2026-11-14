Seen on TV: November 14

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Agritopia Farm

3000 E. Ray Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.agritopiafarm.com/

Tails on the Trails at The Phoenix Zoo

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

455 N. Galvin Pkwy.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/tails-on-the-trails/

Dino's Git Down 2026 at State Farm Stadium

Nov. 13-14

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://dinosgitdown.com/

Spinato's Pizzeria

Postino

Merkin Vineyards