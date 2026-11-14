Seen on TV: November 14
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Agritopia Farm
- 3000 E. Ray Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- https://www.agritopiafarm.com/
Tails on the Trails at The Phoenix Zoo
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 455 N. Galvin Pkwy.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/tails-on-the-trails/
Dino's Git Down 2026 at State Farm Stadium
- Nov. 13-14
- 1 Cardinals Dr.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://dinosgitdown.com/
Spinato's Pizzeria
Postino
Merkin Vineyards
- 770 N. Verde Heights Dr.
- Cottonwood, AZ 86326
- merkintrattoria.com