Seen on TV: Sept. 10

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Harkins Theatres Tuesday Night Classics

Rise Up Bakery

861 N. Higley Rd., #109

Gilbert, 85234

https://www.riseupbakeryaz.com/menus/

Honor Flight Arizona

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 East Vía de Ventura F100

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://butterflywonderland.com/

Physio Yoga

2930 N. Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.physioyogascottsdale.com/

Arabian National Breeder Finals

Sept. 10-13

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.scottsdaleshow.com/shows/arabian-national-breeder-finals

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Live-streamed video