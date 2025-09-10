Seen on TV: Sept. 10
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Harkins Theatres Tuesday Night Classics
Rise Up Bakery
- 861 N. Higley Rd., #109
- Gilbert, 85234
- https://www.riseupbakeryaz.com/menus/
Honor Flight Arizona
Butterfly Wonderland
- 9500 East Vía de Ventura F100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://butterflywonderland.com/
Physio Yoga
- 2930 N. Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.physioyogascottsdale.com/
Arabian National Breeder Finals
- Sept. 10-13
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.scottsdaleshow.com/shows/arabian-national-breeder-finals
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul