Small plane crash at Colorado golf course miraculously leaves 2 unharmed

By Chris Williams
Published 
Colorado
FOX TV Stations

Small plane flips after crashing on Colorado golf course

A small plane flipped over after crashing on a golf course in Douglas County, Colorado, on Sept 2. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful)

A Colorado golf course became the scene of a small plane crash Saturday. 

Authorities said the Cessna 172S crashed and flipped in Douglas County. 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the open field at the Meridian Golf Club shortly after departing from Centennial Airport that morning. 

South Metro Fire Rescue said the plane "flipped over approximately 50 yards after touching down."

Two people on board the plane were not hurt. 

The cause fo the crash is under investigation. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 