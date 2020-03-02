Sunnyvale UPS worker arrested, accused of threatening mass workplace shooting

Authorities in Sunnyvale said officers recovered more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition, several guns and body armor at the home of a 32-year-old United Parcel Service worker, accused of threatening a mass shooting at the UPS facility in Sunnyvale.

Officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public said on Sunday, officers arrested Thomas Andrews, of Sunnyvale, after receiving a report that a UPS worker sent threatening text messages to his employer.

Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested on Sunday March 1, 2020, accused of making criminal threats. (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

"The text messages indicated Suspect Andrews was planning a mass shooting at the UPS facility in Sunnyvale," Sunnyvale DPS said.

Officers said an investigation revealed the suspect was the registered owner of four handguns and a rifle, and they launched a search for Andrews.

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

He was spotted Sunday morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Maude Avenues. Investigators said officer tried to pull him over, but he led them on a chase onto southbound Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. The suspect was eventually arrested without further incident on Highway 101, near Bailey Road.

Advertisement

A search of Andrews' home resulted in the discovery of more than 20,000 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition, high capacity magazines, five tactical style rifles, three handguns, a shotgun, and body armor, investigators said.

They also found several tactical backpacks containing ammunition at the front door of the suspect's apartment.

Andrews was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on weapons violations and charges including making criminal threats, evading police, and driving under the influence.

Sunnyvale DPS said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about this case to contact Det. Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712 or brenzi@sunnyvale.ca.gov.

