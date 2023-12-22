Suspect, deputies hurt in Tucson shooting

A shooting in a neighborhood north of Tucson on Thursday night left a suspect and two deputies injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 21 near Shannon and Overton Roads. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says when deputies arrived at the scene, they were met by the suspect and gunfire ensued.

The suspect, identified only as a male, and two deputies were hurt in the shooting.

"Additional deputies responded and secured the scene at which point Northwest Fire Department personnel provided life-saving measures to the deputies and the suspect," the sheriff's department said.

The suspect and deputies were hospitalized. The deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's injuries are unknown.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the shooting.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred," PCSD said. "As is standard practice in all officer-involved shootings, all findings will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete."

