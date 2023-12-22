Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
6
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until SAT 1:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County

Suspect, deputies hurt in Tucson shooting

By
Published 
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A shooting in a neighborhood north of Tucson on Thursday night left a suspect and two deputies injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 21 near Shannon and Overton Roads. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says when deputies arrived at the scene, they were met by the suspect and gunfire ensued.

The suspect, identified only as a male, and two deputies were hurt in the shooting. 

"Additional deputies responded and secured the scene at which point Northwest Fire Department personnel provided life-saving measures to the deputies and the suspect," the sheriff's department said.

The suspect and deputies were hospitalized. The deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's injuries are unknown.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the shooting.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred," PCSD said. "As is standard practice in all officer-involved shootings, all findings will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete."

Where the shooting happened