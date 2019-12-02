Expand / Collapse search

Suspect hospitalized, no officers hurt in Mesa police shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect has been hospitalized and no officers are injured following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

According to Mesa police, the shooting happened early Monday morning near Gilbert and Broadway Roads.

Police say officers were investigating a family dispute when the shooting occurred.

(Mesa Police Department)

Broadway Road is closed in both directions between Lindsay and Gilbert Roads due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.