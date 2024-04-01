Suspect sought after woman shot in west Phoenix

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a west Phoenix shooting that left a woman fighting for her life.

The shooting happened at about 9:25 p.m. on March 27 near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. She was not identified.

"Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. It has since been learned that 30-year-old Xavier Hughley was involved in this violent incident and is being sought by detectives," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Xavier Hughley, 30, is wanted by police in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left a woman with serious injuries. (Silent Witness)

Map of where the shooting happened