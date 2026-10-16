Tempe becomes first Arizona city to ban automated license plate reader cameras

The Brief Tempe City Council voted 6-1 to ban automated license plate reader cameras, becoming the first Arizona city to prohibit the technology. The decision follows privacy concerns and reports of misuse, making official an August shutdown of the city's camera network despite opposition from the police chief and local police union. The ordinance takes effect in 30 days, penalizes city employees who violate the ban with potential termination, and can only be repealed by a future council vote.



A big change is coming to police surveillance in Tempe. The Tempe City Council has voted to ban automated license plate reader cameras, making it the first city in Arizona to take that step.

What we know:

The city council voted 6-1 to approve the ban following concerns about how these cameras can be used and who has access to the information they collect.

The cameras automatically scan license plates and help police search vehicle data. Law enforcement has used them to track down stolen cars and identify suspects. But reports of other police agencies misusing the technology raised privacy concerns in Tempe.

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The city had already shut down its own camera network in August. Now, this new ordinance makes that decision official, blocking city departments from using or funding the technology. The measure passed 6-1 despite opposition from the police chief and local police union, and drew passionate public comment from residents at the meeting.

What they're saying:

"The reality is these camera systems do not prevent crime, have not sufficiently proven to reduce crime, are an infringement of the Fourth Amendment, create massive data sharing and privacy concerns, have been misused and are flawed in their accuracy," one resident said.

FILE: Flock Safety camera in Tempe

The ordinance also includes penalties for city employees who violate the ban, including possible termination and civil or criminal penalties.

What's next:

The ban officially goes into effect in 30 days and can only be repealed by a future council vote.