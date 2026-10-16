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Tempe becomes first Arizona city to ban automated license plate reader cameras

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Technology
Published October 16, 2026 6:43 AM MST
Published October 16, 2026 6:43 AM MST
Tempe City Council votes to ban license plate readers
Tempe City Council votes to ban license plate readers

Tempe City Council votes to ban license plate readers

The Tempe City Council voted 6-1 to ban automated license plate reader cameras, making Tempe the first city in Arizona to take that step. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Tempe City Council voted 6-1 to ban automated license plate reader cameras, becoming the first Arizona city to prohibit the technology.
    • The decision follows privacy concerns and reports of misuse, making official an August shutdown of the city's camera network despite opposition from the police chief and local police union.
    • The ordinance takes effect in 30 days, penalizes city employees who violate the ban with potential termination, and can only be repealed by a future council vote.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A big change is coming to police surveillance in Tempe. The Tempe City Council has voted to ban automated license plate reader cameras, making it the first city in Arizona to take that step.

What we know:

The city council voted 6-1 to approve the ban following concerns about how these cameras can be used and who has access to the information they collect.

The cameras automatically scan license plates and help police search vehicle data. Law enforcement has used them to track down stolen cars and identify suspects. But reports of other police agencies misusing the technology raised privacy concerns in Tempe.

Related

Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD
article

Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD

Chandler Police say an officer who admitted to using the city's now-discontinued Flock automated license plate reader technology in an improper manner has stepped down from their post

The city had already shut down its own camera network in August. Now, this new ordinance makes that decision official, blocking city departments from using or funding the technology. The measure passed 6-1 despite opposition from the police chief and local police union, and drew passionate public comment from residents at the meeting.

What they're saying:

"The reality is these camera systems do not prevent crime, have not sufficiently proven to reduce crime, are an infringement of the Fourth Amendment, create massive data sharing and privacy concerns, have been misused and are flawed in their accuracy," one resident said.

FILE: Flock Safety camera in Tempe

The ordinance also includes penalties for city employees who violate the ban, including possible termination and civil or criminal penalties.

What's next:

The ban officially goes into effect in 30 days and can only be repealed by a future council vote.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an Oct. 15, 2026, Tempe City Council meeting, an unnamed resident who spoke at the meeting, previous FOX 10 reporting on the Tempe Police chief's and the local police union's opposition to the ALPR camera ban.

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