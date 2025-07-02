Tempe City Council passes new event permit rules amid controversy, late-night comments

The Brief Tempe City Council members passed new regulations on permits for gatherings at 1:19 a.m. on July 2. The vote came after hours of public testimony, both opposed to and in support of the new rule. The city's mayor said it's about updating city code to allow for different tiers of permits for different sized events, but some say the new rules give the city too much power.



It was a late night at Tempe City Hall, as city council members passed new regulations at 1:19 a.m. on July 2, after hours of public testimony.

The new regulations were about permits for gatherings, and while it might seem like pretty straightforward city business, it turned out to be an emotional night.

What we know:

The new ordinance requires most public events on city property to get a permit approved by city officials, and dozens spoke from Tuesday all the way into Wednesday.

"If this is the way you want to approach this, I would say maybe look for other employment soon," one person who attended the meeting said.

"Rules that claim to protect the public, but in truth make the simple act of gathering threatening," another meeting attendee said.

"Permit means the city is going to permit us to use it, which is going to give them a lot more discretion than a reservation system," said Dave Wells of the New Deal Meal.

Wells started the New Deal Meal recently, after the city started shutting down similar events. He uses Moeur Park to feed homeless people on Sundays, but as a private event, not public, giving membership cards to those who come to eat.

"We're supposed to trust that the city will allow us to use this space if we pay them $25 a week," Wells said.

But now under this new ordinance, he'll have to file for a $25 permit to hold the event.

"If that's what they want to do, they should apply for a permit," said Mayor Corey Woods (D). "From my perspective, if the application is filled out correctly, I don't think there should be a huge impediment to them actually getting a permit."

The other side:

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods says it's about updating city code to allow for different tiers of permits for different sized events.

"It's trying to make sure it's a streamlined, much more clear process for anyone and everyone who wants to access one of our beautiful city parks," Mayor Woods said.

There are people in the meeting who spoke in support of the proposal.

"Hundreds of cigarette butts littered the ground," said Kim Gaffney-Loza. "I called in graffiti on tables, post concrete slabs and surrounding areas."

The new ordinance eventually passed in a 7-0 vote. Booing can be heard when the results were announced.

What's next:

The new rules go into effect on August 1, but some have said they are gathering signatures now for a referendum.

"We have a lot of concerns the city might initially allow us, but eventually might make it really hard for us to continue," said Wells.