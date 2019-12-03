Arizona governor: Building bridge where kids died a priority

article

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he will work to find money in next year’s state budget to help build a bridge over a rural creek where a family was swept away last week.

Two children were found dead after Friday’s incident on Tonto Creek and a search is ongoing for a missing 6-year-old girl.

The governor told reporters Tuesday that with the state in a good financial position looking at ways to fund a $20 million bridge to serve the small community is in the mix.

Gila County Sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd said Tuesday that about 60 law enforcement search and rescue team members were searching for Willa Rawlings. More than 300 civilian volunteers were also involved in the search of about 5 miles of creek bed.

