GCSO: Man dead after car was swept away by Tonto Creek floodwaters
Gila County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after being swept away by floodwaters in Tonto Creek.
Day 8: Crews using sonar technology to find 6-year-old girl in Arizona creek
It's day eight of searching for 6-year-old Willa Rawlings, who was swept away by floodwaters in Tonto Basin.
Search for missing 6-year-old girl in Arizona creek now a recovery mission
The search resumed Thursday for a 6-year-old girl missing since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek during a rainstorm.
Pants of missing girl found in Arizona creek
Authorities found pants belonging to a 6-year-old girl missing since last week in a rural Arizona creek, but say they haven’t located the child yet.
Calls for a bridge at Tonto Creek expected to increase following recent deaths
The tragic deaths of two children after being swept away by floodwaters have put a lot of eyes on Tonto Creek.
Arizona governor: Building bridge where kids died a priority
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he will work to find money in next year’s state budget to help build a bridge over a rural creek where a family was swept away last week.
Search continues for Arizona girl swept away in Tonto Basin creek waters
Authorities are resuming the search for a 6-year-old Arizona girl who was among three children swept away in raging creek waters.
Search continues for missing 6-year-old girl swept away by Tonto Basin floodwaters
Gila County officials are still searching for a 6-year-old girl that was swept away in a flooded creek in Tonto Basin earlier this week.
Gila County Sheriff's Office: 5-year-old boy and girl dead, 1 child missing after vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek
Authorities confirm two children were found dead and one is still missing after a vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek.
Gila County Sheriff's Office: 3 children missing after motor home was washed down Tonto Creek
Authorities are searching for three missing children after a vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek.