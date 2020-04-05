Parents of children who died in Tonto Basin facing manslaughter, child abuse charges

article

The parents of the children who died after being swept away by floodwaters in Tonto Basin are facing charges of manslaughter and child abuse by the Gila County Attorney, according to county undersheriff Mike Johnson on April 5.

Daniel Rawlings, the father of the Colby and Willa Rawlings, is being charged with 10 counts of reckless manslaughter and child or vulnerable adult abuse, according the Gila County court records.

Court records show the mother, Lacey Rawlings, is facing seven counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse.

The Rawlings family was struck by tragedy when Colby, Austin - a cousin of the family - and Willa Rawlings went missing after their vehicle got stuck attempting to cross Tonto Creek on November 29.

The bodies of Colby, Austin and Willa were found over the course of the following weeks.

The three children were among nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck while trying to cross the creek.

Four other children and the two parents of four of the children were rescued.

Family members have not discussed the reason for the attempted crossing, but they and others have said people in the rural area north of Roosevelt Lake frequently go around barricades to cross the creek.

Since then, the Arizona House passed a bill to fund the construction of a Tonto Creek Bridge.