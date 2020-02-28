Arizona House passes bill to fund Tonto Creek bridge after 3 kids swept away by floodwaters

A bill that would fund the construction of the Tonto Creek Bridge in Gila County has passed in the Arizona House.

The bill authorizes $15 million from the general fund for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The push for the bridge comes after three children were killed in floodwaters last year.

Colby, Austin and Willa Rawlings (Ashley Doubt & the Rawlings Family)

The Arizona Senate passed its own version of the bill last month.

Now, lawmakers will look at both bills to come up with a final bill that will be sent through the legislature.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrote a letter last month seeking federal funding for the bridge.