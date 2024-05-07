Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Tonto Creek Bridge to open years after 3 children were swept away by floodwaters

By and Associated Press
Published  May 7, 2024 1:14pm MST
Tonto Basin Tragedy
FOX 10 Phoenix

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - A bridge that crosses Tonto Creek is set to open later this month, nearly five years after three children died while being swept away by floodwaters in the area.

The $21-million bridge project began in 2022. Two-way traffic will start using the Tonto Creek Bridge in late May, Gila County officials said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 22.

Image 1 of 2

Tonto Creek Bridge (Gila County)

In November 2019, siblings Willa Rawlings, 6, and Colby Rawlings, 5, and their cousin Austin Rawlings, 5, died while trying to cross the creek about 75 miles northeast of Phoenix. Willa and Colby’s parents, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and four other children were rescued.

Daniel and Lacey Rawlings pleaded guilty to several charges. Both were sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.