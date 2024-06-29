Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
5
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tonto Basin Bridge open after completion of 2-year, $21 million construction project

By and
Updated  June 29, 2024 9:25pm MST
Tonto Basin Tragedy
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two years and $21 million in the making, cars are now crossing the brand-new Tonto Basin Bridge in Gila County.

For decades, flooding in the Tonto Creek would leave residents stranded, making for deadly crossings, including the loss of three children in 2019

A brand new $21-million bridge is giving those who live there a safer way to cross flooded waters. 

Bridge over Tonto Creek opens to delight of residents

The two-year project to build a bridge over a deadly crossing over Tonto Creek is now open. The project cost $21 million dollars and was designed to save lives and prevent major hassle for residents in the area. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has the story.

Tire tracks mark the old way people had to cross the creek. 

When it was flooded, people would be stranded on both sides, but that’s not the case anymore.

Two lanes on the new Tonto Basin Bridge are a stress reliever for people like Samuel Killian.

"It’s a blessing to have that bridge, literally," Killian said.

In the past, locals living on the east side of the river prepared to hunker down during monsoons.

Tonto Creek Bridge open for drivers in Gila County

The bridge over the Tonto Basin in Gila County is now open to the public. The area is prone to flooding during monsoon season, and in the winter when snow melts. Eight people have died in the past 30 years while trying to cross the creek during flooding. In November 2019, three children were swept away by raging water while riding in a truck trying to cross the flooded wash.

"When it rains in Payson, you can expect about 12 hours. Then you'll get flooding down here," he said. "We would go up to Payson, spend three or four hundred bucks on groceries because they didn't know how long the creek would be up."

In an emergency, many times there was no way to get across or access basic needs.

"Amazon would bring medication, you know, drones," he said.

New bridge and boulders are designed to prevent deadly crossings

Flooded or not, driving across that part of the creek isn't even an option anymore. 

It's closed off by boulders, forcing people to use the brand new bridge.

This comes almost five years after three young kids died when the family tried crossing the creek in high waters. The funding for the bridge came from a federal grant.

"It finally took all these deaths to try to get them, you know, to get it done," Killian said. "I think the community pulled together."

Now that the bridge is in action, life should be a little bit easier for folks in Gila County and hopefully, a lot less deadly.