GCSO: Man dead after car was swept away by Tonto Creek floodwaters

article

A man has died after being swept away by floodwaters in a rural Arizona creek.

Gila County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead after trying to cross the creek in a four-door sedan at Tonto Creek shores in Gisela. This happened 20 miles north of Bar X, the location where two young children were found dead last week.

Officials say the man was trying to cross the creek last night when his car got stuck.

GCSO found the man's car with all of the doors closed. It's believed he got out of his car as it faced upstream before being swept away.

GCSO says this death detracted from the search and recovery of 6-year-old Willa Rawlings, which was on its ninth day of searching on Saturday.

Two divers and other GCSO personnel had to respond to the man who was swept away.

Advertisement

Authorities found his body a quarter-mile downstream.