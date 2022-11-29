Timothy Olson arrested by Franklin police; suspected of kidnapping, ID theft

Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee, has been arrested by Franklin police. The arrest came around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 – hours after Olson was spotted at a business on S. 27th Street in Franklin Monday night.

Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva held a news conference on Monday afternoon to explain how the arrest came to be.

The chief said an officer noticed a person matching Olson's description pushing a bicycle in the area near 35th and Rawson in Franklin. As officers approached, Olson fled into a nearby condo complex. Officers pursued, caught up to Olson, and there was a brief struggle in which Olson had to be tased. Olson was then taken into custody.

Timothy Olson

"We're absolutely glad he's off the street – and we put a tremendous amount of effort in locating him," Oliva said.

Olson is wanted in several jurisdictions for multiple alleged crimes. In addition, Chief Oliva noted Olson is now a suspect in a kidnappings and identity theft case involving a 79-year-old woman that happened in Franklin on Nov. 23.

"She was fine. She was very shook up to say the least," Oliva said. "She was very relieved to hear that we took (Olson) into custody."

Investigators also say Olson is involved in at least two burglaries in Franklin just prior to his arrest.

When Olson was captured, he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to a hospital for observation – and is now in the Franklin lockup facility. Officials say he is being interviewed by detectives from Franklin, Racine, and South Milwaukee.

"I think it's likely that there's other victims – maybe some that are embarrassed to come forward," Chief Oliva said. "Hopefully that he's in custody now, if there are victims that, they're more likely to call their local departments and report that."

The chief punctuated the news conference by saying, "There's no doubt that this person would continue to do what he did until caught."

Racine crimes

Racine police first warned the public about Timothy Olson in early November. Investigators say he's meeting up with women he's connected with on apps, drugging them and stealing money from them.

Olson has been linked to a woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. This incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17.

South Milwaukee death investigation, Timothy Olson named "person of interest"

Officials say this is now the third woman that they know of, from other jurisdictions, who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence.

Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262- 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.