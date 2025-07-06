Tragic flooding in Texas; Phoenix fire hospitalizes two residents | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Published  July 6, 2025 7:44pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
From dozens of people dying in Texas following massive, widespread flooding, to a woman being found dead in a Phoenix park over the weekend, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Woman found shot to death in Phoenix park, PD says

A woman found dead in a Phoenix park on July 5 was a victim of homicide, Phoenix Police said.

2. Yuma man drowns while rescuing two juveniles in Colorado River, YCSO says

A man drowned Saturday in the Colorado River after trying to save two juveniles. Jeffrey Brady, 51, was found dead after going underwater near Hidden Shores Resort.

3. Neighbors concerned for residents who were hurt in Phoenix condo fire

Two people are hospitalized after a Saturday night fire ripped through two condos. Neighbors reported one victim is on life support due to severe burns.

4. Fighter jet forced to 'headbutt' civilian aircraft near Trump's weekend retreat

A fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft after it entered restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Trump is spending the holiday weekend.

5. Texas Flooding: At least 79 dead across state as rescue efforts continue

Deadly flooding is responsible for the deaths of at least 68 people in Kerr County and 10 others across the state, officials say.

