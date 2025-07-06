Tragic flooding in Texas; Phoenix fire hospitalizes two residents | Nightly Roundup

article

From dozens of people dying in Texas following massive, widespread flooding, to a woman being found dead in a Phoenix park over the weekend, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Woman found shot to death in Phoenix park, PD says

2. Yuma man drowns while rescuing two juveniles in Colorado River, YCSO says

3. Neighbors concerned for residents who were hurt in Phoenix condo fire

4. Fighter jet forced to 'headbutt' civilian aircraft near Trump's weekend retreat

5. Texas Flooding: At least 79 dead across state as rescue efforts continue