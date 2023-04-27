Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin

A train has derailed, sending two containers into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin on Thursday. Railway officials say there's no risk to the river.

The incident happened near the Lansing Bridge, between De Soto and Ferryville, Wisconsin, which is about a 3-hour drive (190 miles) from Minneapolis. BNSF Railway said the train derailed at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. Crew members have all been accounted for following the derailment, though BNSF did not comment on any injuries.

"Two of the three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying freight of all kinds were involved. Two containers went into the Mississippi River; neither contained hazardous materials. Some of the containers derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries. Boom is being placed in the impacted area. The volumes involved don’t pose a risk to the river or the communities," Lena Kent, BNSF general director public affairs, said in a statement.

Local first responders are on the scene, and BNSF will work with local and state agencies. The FRA has also sent safety personnel to the scene to gather information and support local efforts as needed. The incident is under investigation.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released the following statement: "My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred. My staff is traveling to the site, and Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22), who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps."

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says Wisconsin State Highway 35 from State Highway 171 to State Highway 82 in De Soto is closed. No evacuation is needed. Meanwhile, BNSF says the main track is blocked in both directions. An estimated time for reopening hasn't been released.

The derailment comes nearly three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars in order to prevent an explosion. Meanwhile, last month, hundreds of people were evacuated in Raymond, Minnesota, after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and started on fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.