UPS drivers nationwide to stop on routes, hold moment of silence for driver slain in truck hijacking

To honor the memory of a UPS driver who was killed Thursday in a kidnapping and police pursuit that ended in gunfire, UPS drivers across the country will be pausing on their routes for a moment of silence at 5 p.m. ET Monday.

The slain driver, Frank Ordonez, 27, was kidnapped on Thursday when his truck was hijacked by two robbery suspects.

To honor his memory, UPS drivers around the country will be pausing on their routes and turning on their four-way flashers at 5 p.m. ET for an unofficial moment of silence to remember Ordonez, according to social media posts from Teamsters Local Union No. 769, of which Ordonez was a member.

Ordonez, a father of two young girls, was identified by his stepfather Friday morning.

Coral Gables police said that the incident began with a robbery shortly after 4 p.m. at Regent Jewelers at 386 Miracle Mile.

The robbery suspects reportedly sped away from the scene of the crime, got out of their vehicle, and then jumped into a nearby UPS truck. Once inside, they took control of the vehicle and held the driver hostage.

The robbery suspects led dozens of police cars on a pursuit through rush-hour traffic before the police eventually boxed in the UPS truck and surrounded them.

"This is what dangerous people do to get away," Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. "This is what people do to avoid capture."

The incident ended after gunfire erupted between police and the suspected robbers, leaving both suspects and Ordonez dead at the scene.

