US Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in a Washington, D.C. elevator, her chief of staff said in a statement Thursday.

The Minnesota Democrat was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nick Coe said in a statement.

"Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically OK," the statement said.

Craig called 911 and the suspect fled the scene after the assault, according to Coe.

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," Coe noted.

Coe added Craig is grateful for the police department's quick response and asks for privacy.

Craig represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.