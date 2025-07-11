Woman and her dog killed by hit-and-run drivers: PD

The Brief A woman and her dog were killed by separate hit-and-run drivers on July 11 in Phoenix. The crashes happened at around 1 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Elwood Street. Police identified the woman as Brittany Geib.



Two hit-and-run crashes early Friday morning near a Phoenix intersection left a woman and her dog dead.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says a woman's dog was hit by a vehicle at around 1 a.m. on July 11 near 51st Avenue and Elwood Street. The woman then ran out into the street to check on her dog when she was hit by a different vehicle.

Both the woman and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified as Brittany Geib.

Traffic in the area was shut down, but it has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

Police believe an unknown-colored Toyota Tacoma hit Geib, but they didn't provide any further details on the truck, or the vehicle that hit the dog.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the crashes to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the crashes happened