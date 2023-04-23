Woman struck and killed in Tempe by U-Haul driver

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A woman died after being hit by a driver of a U-Haul truck on Friday in Tempe, police say.

The crash happened on Friday, April 21 around 6:10 p.m. near McClintock Drive and Curry Road.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the U-Haul truck was traveling northbound on McClintock Dr when it made a westbound turn into a private drive prior to Curry Rd and struck the victim who was traveling in an unknown direction on the sidewalk," police said.

The woman who died wasn't identified, but police say she was 60-years-old.

Impairment isn't a factor that led to the crash, police say, and they stayed on the scene as police investigated.

Area of where the crash happened: