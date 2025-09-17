From Five-Star Kitchens to Smokin' Memphis 'Cue: Daly Thompson Brings Authentic BBQ to Scottsdale

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Scottsdale, AZ is now home to a true taste of the South with the opening of Boo and Henry's BBQ, where Executive Pitmaster Daly Thompson is serving up his legendary Memphis-style barbecue. After a 40-year career as an executive chef in five-star dining, Daly has returned to his roots, bringing with him a lifetime of experience and a passion for 'cue.'

The new Scottsdale eatery, located at 16500 N Scottsdale Rd #100, is Daly's fourth barbecue restaurant and a tribute to his mother, stepfather, and the rich barbecue traditions of his hometown, Memphis. Guests can expect to savor the same authentic flavors that have earned Daly high praise as a barbecue restaurateur and a champion in competition circuits.

Fans of his previous establishment, The Pig in Los Angeles, will remember its lively atmosphere, star-studded clientele (including the likes of Elvis!), and most importantly, the "mighty good eatin'." Boo and Henry's BBQ promises to carry on this legacy, offering a mouth-watering menu that honors Daly’s heritage and his unwavering commitment to quality.

But what truly sets Boo and Henry’s apart is the food itself. Daly’s mastery is evident in every bite, from the fall-off-the-bone ribs with their perfectly lacquered bark, to the slow-smoked pulled pork that practically melts in your mouth. Each dish is a labor of love, a testament to low-and-slow cooking techniques and the perfect blend of savory spices. And it’s not just about the meat; the classic sides—think creamy, tangy coleslaw and rich, comforting mac and cheese—are the perfect supporting cast to the star of the show.

The atmosphere at Boo and Henry's is just as soulful as the food. The air is thick with the tantalizing aroma of wood smoke and sizzling meat, and the vibe is as welcoming as a family backyard cookout. Daly’s long-standing philosophy has always been about more than just food; it's about community and sharing a genuine experience. He has successfully recreated that vibrant, friendly energy in Scottsdale, making every guest feel like they’ve pulled up a chair at a friend's table.

For a taste of award-winning Memphis barbecue that is truly an experience, look no further. Whether you're a barbecue aficionado or a newcomer to the world of ‘cue,’ Boo and Henry’s is a destination worth savoring. Get ready to indulge in a meal that’s steeped in tradition and packed with flavor, a true edible tribute to Memphis heritage, right here in Arizona. Visit them online at Boo and Henry’s BBQ and prepare to be amazed.