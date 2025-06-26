35 years ago: The hottest day ever in Phoenix when temps reached 122°

On June 26, 2025, we experienced more triple-digit heat. This is the Valley in the summer after all – but really, we should consider ourselves lucky!

Our high on Thursday was 105°, but 35 years ago, that number was 122° – the hottest temperature ever recorded at Sky Harbor Airport.

The extreme heat shut down parts of our city for some time.

America West Airlines grounded its flights for about 1.5 hours because the airplanes couldn't fly when temperatures were over 120°.

We dug into the FOX 10 archives to find our coverage from that day. Take a look!

Here's our original report from June 26, 1990:

It was another record-breaker today. 122°. I'm sure someone's told you that already. We broke yesterday's high of 120°, and it might be the same tomorrow.

It has never been this hot before in Phoenix, but for whatever reason, mother nature is heating up in Phoenix. The question now is, how hot can it get in Phoenix?

They didn't actually close the airport but the heat caused major disruptions. America West suspended all flights for an hour and a half.

Our reporters at the time said the busiest workers in the Valley may have been air conditioning repairers.

"Not much time to do anything else except go home, have something to eat, go to bed, wake up and get ready to go."