Arizona weather forecast: Rain on the way for the Valley and high country

The Brief Phoenix is bracing for rare early June rainfall this Sunday and Monday, fueled by moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin. This type of widespread June rain in Phoenix is exceptionally unusual, with the last comparable event occurring in 1914. Expect up to a half-inch of rain in Phoenix and three-quarters of an inch in Flagstaff, with a temporary cool-down before triple-digit temperatures return by Thursday.



The news you want to know is about all the rainfall headed our way. You want to know how rare this is? This storm that we're expecting over the next 48 hours – the last time this has happened was 1914. We had rainfall on June 1 in Phoenix – that was in 1896.

And if you just take in the last week of May to the first week of June, it's only happened 14 times since 1896. It's wild. Taking a look at our futurecast, the moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin is going to head north and continue through Monday morning.

What's next:

Now we're expecting it in Flagstaff to last a lot longer than in Phoenix by several hours. All this is expected on Sunday. Taking a look at what we can expect a little bit more closely: rain and thunderstorms for both Flagstaff and Phoenix; the heaviest this Sunday night into Monday midday.

In Flagstaff, you can get up to 3/4 of an inch of rain. A little bit less in Phoenix, where we could get up to about a half inch. This is probably the most we'll see, but road ponding is possible.

Timeline:

Sunday night is your 60% chance in Phoenix for rain. And if you're looking into Flagstaff, there's an 80% chance on Sunday night, going into Monday morning.

We believe that the rainfall will last a little bit longer into Monday morning - midday timeframe, whereas in Phoenix, it'll probably stop right around the morning commute.

Here's a look at our 10-day forecast: you're going to have to hold off on those temperatures for a bit. You'll have to get through this partly cloudy Saturday of 102° as your high. But as you look, we're rewarded not just with the rainfall Sunday into Monday, but the temperatures we're going to be in the 90s for a little bit. That'll be a nice little break before Thursday, when they return to the triple digits.

