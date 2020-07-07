14 Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

More than a dozen Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Tuesday.

The attendants contracted the virus after attending a training at the airlines’ headquarters in Honolulu. The training has since been canceled, according to a statement from the airline.

“We are supporting our team members in their recovery, and other employees involved in the training have been self-monitoring their health, in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidance provided to us,” Alex Da Silva, a Hawaiian Airlines representative, told FOX.



"Once we resume training, there will be more rigorous protocols. Face masks will be required, instead of strongly recommended, rooms will be disinfected with hospital-grade electrostatic spraying, and time between hands-on activities will be increased to minimize close interactions," Da Silva said.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian Airlines is among the major U.S. carriersthat has implemented new safety and preventative procedures, such as requiring travelers and staff aboard an aircraft to wear masks throughout the duration of their flight.

Hawaiian also reduced its in-flight beverage and food offerings in a bid help reduce COVID-19 spread aboard its aircraft.



All travelers to Hawaii are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, according to an order by the state’s governor. But starting August 1, that quarantine will not be mandatory for travelers who can provide proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before their flight.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented a similar 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers originating from states with high confirmed coronavirus case numbers.

Airlines have continued to alter their seating and services in response to COVID-19 news and developments.

While other carriers had reduced seating capacity to abide by social distancing guidelines, American Airlines announced in late June that it would resume selling every seat available on its flights.

Beyond the flight itself, venturing to and about an airport can potentially put travelers at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that those who do travel wash their hands diligently and frequently, avoid touching their face, practice social distancing, wear a mask or facial covering, and cover coughs and sneezes.

The CDC has a more expansive list of travel safety guidelines on its website.