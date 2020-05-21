16 puppies stolen from Central Florida pet store, worth about $100,000 total, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 16 puppies were stolen from a local pet store.

Deputies said the break-in happened at 3:43 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Petland on Alafaya Trail.

Surveillance video showed two people break through the front door of the business and then pull the puppies out of their cages and put them into bags.

MORE NEWS: Orange County Task Force approves phased reopening of Universal Orlando, public allowed on June 5th

According to investigators, the dogs were worth around $100,000.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando