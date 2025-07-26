1984 California cold case murder suspect arrested in Tucson

The Brief Roger Neil Schmidt, 64, was arrested in Tucson in connection with the 1984 murder of Terry Arndt in Burney, California. DNA evidence found on the victim's clothing helped investigators make a breakthrough in the decades-old cold case.



A man has been arrested in Tucson in connection with a murder in California that occurred more than four decades ago.

What we know:

Roger Neil Schmidt, 64, was taken into custody last week and made his first court appearance in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank.

Schmidt is wanted in connection with the December 1984 shooting death of 18-year-old Terry Arndt, whose body was found near a high school in Burney, north of Sacramento.

Police say Schmidt's DNA was found on the murder victim's clothing.

Schmidt is also accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was with the victim.

What we don't know:

We don't know what Schmidt's alleged motive was in Arndt's death.