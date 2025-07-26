1984 California cold case murder suspect arrested in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man has been arrested in Tucson in connection with a murder in California that occurred more than four decades ago.
What we know:
Roger Neil Schmidt, 64, was taken into custody last week and made his first court appearance in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank.
Schmidt is wanted in connection with the December 1984 shooting death of 18-year-old Terry Arndt, whose body was found near a high school in Burney, north of Sacramento.
Police say Schmidt's DNA was found on the murder victim's clothing.
Schmidt is also accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was with the victim.
What we don't know:
We don't know what Schmidt's alleged motive was in Arndt's death.