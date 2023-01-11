2 children, 1 adult shot during altercation that started on Metrobus in Northwest DC

Two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, MPD Police Chief Robert Contee said that the incident started with an altercation on that broke out between a group of people on the Route 54 Metrobus.

According to Chief Contee, several people got onto the bus and began assaulting a person who was riding the bus.

During the altercation, everyone was told to get off the bus near 14th Street and Peabody Street. The altercation then continued on the street, and at one point, someone involved pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The gunshots hit three people, a 6-year-old child, a 9-year-old child, and an adult man.

After the shooting, the three victims and other bystanders got back onto the bus, which drove away from the scene of where the shots were fired.

It later stopped and allowed the occupants to get off the bus near Rittenhouse Street. The two children were found at the scene where the bus stopped, while the man was later located by police near the intersection of 16th street and Rittenhouse Street.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the press conference, Chief Contee said investigators believe that the children were returning home from school when the altercation on the bus broke out.

They said none of the victims were involved in the altercation.

Investigators have yet to release any suspect information.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

After the shooting, investigators released a lookout for a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information about the ongoing incident or the lookout is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.