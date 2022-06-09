2 rescued from chocolate tank at M&M Mars facility in Pennsylvania: report

article

Two people reportedly fell into a chocolate tank at the M&M Mars facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

WTNH reports that authorities were called to help cut a hole in the tank so the two people could escape, though it’s unclear if there was chocolate in the tank at the time. No injuries were reported. Authorities haven't said how the people fell in.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Mars Wrigley for a statement. A spokesperson told WTNH that they "are actively managing the situation."

The factory makes M&Ms and Dove chocolate, among other products.

This is a developing story that will be updated. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.