2 rescued from chocolate tank at M&M Mars facility in Pennsylvania: report

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

2 rescued from chocolate tank at M&M Mars facility in Pennsylvania: report

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX TV Digital Team
Colorful assortment of M&Ms article

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2018/01/12: Colorful assortment of M&Ms. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Penn. - Two people reportedly fell into a chocolate tank at the M&M Mars facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

WTNH reports that authorities were called to help cut a hole in the tank so the two people could escape, though it’s unclear if there was chocolate in the tank at the time. No injuries were reported. Authorities haven't said how the people fell in. 

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Mars Wrigley for a statement. A spokesperson told WTNH that they "are actively managing the situation."

The factory makes M&Ms and Dove chocolate, among other products.

This is a developing story that will be updated.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C.