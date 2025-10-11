2 teen girls caught in flash flood rescued from hiking trail

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County

2 teen girls caught in flash flood rescued from hiking trail

By
Published  October 11, 2025 3:18pm MST
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix
2 hikers rescued after flash flood near Clear Creek

Two teenage girls were rescued while on a hike near Clear Creek in Yavapai County after they were forced to flee from flood waters.

The Brief

    • Two 19-year-old hikers who were reported missing were successfully rescued after getting caught in a flash flood.
    • The hikers were found "cold and wet but OK" after they were forced to climb up a canyon to escape the rising waters.
    • The rescue involved a ground team and a DPS helicopter, which was finally able to launch after severe weather cleared.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued after getting caught in a flash flood on Oct. 10. 

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search and rescue operation after the two girls didn't return from a planned overnight trip along West Clear Creek outside of Camp Verde. 

They had begun their trip on Thursday, Oct. 9.

One of the hikers sent a text message around 2 p.m. Friday, saying they were caught in a flash flood and had to climb up a canyon to escape. They were trying to return to the trail with limited water. 

Communication was lost shortly after.

Dig deeper:

Deputies confirmed the hikers' vehicle was at the trailhead. DPS Ranger tried to fly a helicopter, but severe weather conditions interfered. A ground search involving deputies and search and rescue teams was planned to begin at daybreak, officials said.

Search and rescue teams began hiking for several hours through rough terrain. At 9 a.m., deputies were able to make contact via emergency text messaging with the girls. 

"They were cold and wet but OK. Their location was shared with the search and rescue teams."

Around 10 a.m., the helicopter was able to launch and find the two hikers. 

What they're saying:

"The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere gratitude to the volunteer search and rescue teams and the DPS aircrew for their vital assistance in bringing this search to a swift and safe conclusion."

As more rain is expected, officials are asking hikers to be aware of the flash flooding dangers.

Map of the rescue location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

