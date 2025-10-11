2 teen girls caught in flash flood rescued from hiking trail

The Brief Two 19-year-old hikers who were reported missing were successfully rescued after getting caught in a flash flood. The hikers were found "cold and wet but OK" after they were forced to climb up a canyon to escape the rising waters. The rescue involved a ground team and a DPS helicopter, which was finally able to launch after severe weather cleared.



Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued after getting caught in a flash flood on Oct. 10.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search and rescue operation after the two girls didn't return from a planned overnight trip along West Clear Creek outside of Camp Verde.

They had begun their trip on Thursday, Oct. 9.

One of the hikers sent a text message around 2 p.m. Friday, saying they were caught in a flash flood and had to climb up a canyon to escape. They were trying to return to the trail with limited water.

Communication was lost shortly after.

Dig deeper:

Deputies confirmed the hikers' vehicle was at the trailhead. DPS Ranger tried to fly a helicopter, but severe weather conditions interfered. A ground search involving deputies and search and rescue teams was planned to begin at daybreak, officials said.

Search and rescue teams began hiking for several hours through rough terrain. At 9 a.m., deputies were able to make contact via emergency text messaging with the girls.

"They were cold and wet but OK. Their location was shared with the search and rescue teams."

Around 10 a.m., the helicopter was able to launch and find the two hikers.

What they're saying:

"The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere gratitude to the volunteer search and rescue teams and the DPS aircrew for their vital assistance in bringing this search to a swift and safe conclusion."

As more rain is expected, officials are asking hikers to be aware of the flash flooding dangers.

Map of the rescue location.