23-year-old murder suspect identified in Tucson shooting

The Brief A 23-year-old turned himself in for the deadly shooting in August. Benjamin Alberto Mendoza Jr. is suspected of killing 45-year-old Fred Sanchez at a Tucson bar. Mendoza was booked into the Pima County Jail on his warrant for second-degree murder.



A 23-year-old was identified as the murder suspect in last month's shooting at a bar in Tucson, that left a 45-year-old man dead.

On Thursday, Tucson police said Benjamin Alberto Mendoza Jr. turned himself in for shooting Fred Sanchez in the early hours of Aug. 10 at Hideout Bar, located at 3000 South Mission Road. Officials said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza following witness interviews.

The backstory:

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the Tucson bar following a confrontation. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

As police conducted an investigation at the scene, a second man, identified as a 23-year-old believed to have been involved with the victim, arrived at another hospital with gunshot wounds.

Several potential witnesses were believed to have fled before officers arrived on scene.

What's next:

Mendoza was booked into the Pima County Jail on his warrant for second-degree murder.

Map of the shooting location.