24 stolen guinea pigs recovered in Phoenix: deputies

The Brief Police recovered 24 out of 25 guinea pigs stolen from an animal rescue in Marana, after locating them at a Phoenix home. Three suspects—two 14-year-old girls and the mother of one of the teens—have been identified and connected to the theft. Criminal charges are pending, and may include burglary and possession of stolen property.



Two dozen guinea pigs were recovered from a Phoenix home operating as an animal rescue in Arizona.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department began investigating a reported theft involving 25 guinea pigs on Sept. 23, from a home in the 5800 block of West Oasis Road in Marana.

A witness in Phoenix led deputies to the home that was connected to the suspects involved in the theft.

On Sept. 26, Pima County deputies and Phoenix police recovered 24 guinea pigs, who were safely returned to the Marana-based rescue. However, one of the animals died before the rescue.

The backstory:

On the night of the theft, surveillance video showed two 14-year-old girls from the Phoenix area at the scene. Another suspect, 47-year-old Heather Jenson, who is the mother of one of the teen girls and known to the animal rescue, was also caught on camera.

What's next:

Criminal charges are pending and could include burglary, possession of stolen property, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This remains an active investigation.