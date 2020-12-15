3 months after deadly hit and run, victim's sister is hoping the person responsible will come forward

It's been nearly three months since a man was killed in a hit and run crash in Glendale, and police are still searching for the driver.

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 28, in the area of 51st Avenue and Missouri. A red Cadillac car that was in the area at the time struck 37-year-old Garry Nelson Jr., who died at the scene.

"He like dressed up as Santa Claus and gave some of the kids my husband works with a gift, and my kids a gift on Christmas Eve. He was a really good sport about it. Everyone knew it was him, and he was like no, it’s not. I’m Santa Claus,” said Nelson's sister, Christina Caballero, recounting the holiday memories she had with Nelson.

Those memories are all Caballero has of her brother now, as Christmas 2020 will be the first holiday Nelson's son will spend without a father.

"it’s been pretty hard lately, especially for the last month," said Jonathan Nelson. "My dad's been in my life since Day 1. He was so happy to be a dad when I came. It’s hard."

The red Cadillac involved in the crash was found damaged the day after the accident, but no suspects have been arrested, and no one has come forward. Nelson's family says times have been tough, and they hope the person responsible will do the right thing.

"I mean, almost 3 months later and no answers? It’s turned to anger," said Caballero. "I still forgive them. I just want them to have it in their heart to say 'hey, I want to take responsibility for my actions.'"

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).