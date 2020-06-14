3 suspects in custody after off-duty FWC officer shot, killed

article

Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr., 30, was shot and killed early Sunday morning according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Keen was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

According to HCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road in LaBelle for reports of someone shot.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are the lead investigators on this homicide assisted by FDLE.

Investigators currently have three suspects in custody and are questioning them at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community. “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death”. Whidden continued, “We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother-but a role model for the community, he will be missed”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 863-674-0406.