3-year-old boy struck in west Phoenix by New Year’s Eve illegal gunfire

While millions were celebrating the start of 2020 Tuesday night, a woman and her family were panicking in west Phoenix.

"My daughter goes and tells me my son [has] been shot," said Claudia Munoz.

Her 3-year-old son Antonio was in their yard last night near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street with many other friends and family members celebrating New Year's Eve.

That's when she says random gunfire hit her gate and fragments hit Antonio in the back of his right leg. Fireworks and gunfire could be heard throughout the night, Munoz said.

"It sounded like a warzone here in this area and I'm surprised because there [were] a lot of cops in this area... I was scared for my life for a second," said said.

Antonio was treated by paramedics and will be OK.

Advertisement

Munoz hopes it's a lesson to others not to celebrate by shooting guns off in the neighborhood. "It hurts people, you never know, the bullets that go up, they come down."