5 Arizonans killed in Washington crash

A crash in Washington state killed six people and injured three others – at least five of the victims are from Arizona.

Washington State Patrol says a white BMW hit a Gray Kia in Tacoma, causing the Kia to roll and burst into flames. At least five of the Kia passengers were identified as Arizona residents.

Three were from Phoenix, one was from Tuba City and another was from Kayenta on the Navajo Nation.

A victim is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized but are stable.

Investigators say one of the cars was speeding and ran a red light, but they're still trying to determine which car caused the crash.

"We understand that we have a job to do to support the families that are involved. We want to make sure we do a thorough and complete report for them so they know and understand why it is that a family member of theirs is deceased today," authorities said.

21-year-old Anthony Peña of Phoenix was a passenger in the Kia.

The names of the other victims have not been released.