5 Arizonans killed in Washington crash

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
20
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:43 PM MST until MON 7:30 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:47 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 6:21 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:36 PM MST until MON 8:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 6:07 PM MST until MON 7:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:09 PM MST until MON 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until MON 7:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:30 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

5 Arizonans killed in Washington crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

A crash in Washington state killed six people and injured three others – at least five of the victims are from Arizona.

Washington State Patrol says a white BMW hit a Gray Kia in Tacoma, causing the Kia to roll and burst into flames. At least five of the Kia passengers were identified as Arizona residents.

Three were from Phoenix, one was from Tuba City and another was from Kayenta on the Navajo Nation.

A victim is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized but are stable.

5 Arizonans killed in Washington crash

A crash in Washington state killed six people and injured three others – at least five of the victims are from Arizona. Washington State Patrol says a white BMW hit a Gray Kia in Tacoma, causing the Kia to roll and burst into flames.

Investigators say one of the cars was speeding and ran a red light, but they're still trying to determine which car caused the crash.

"We understand that we have a job to do to support the families that are involved. We want to make sure we do a thorough and complete report for them so they know and understand why it is that a family member of theirs is deceased today," authorities said.

21-year-old Anthony Peña of Phoenix was a passenger in the Kia.

The names of the other victims have not been released.