A new home for the 'Snake Den': Arizona Rattlers move to Glendale

The ‘Snake Den’ is moving from Downtown Phoenix to the West Valley, as officials with the Arizona Rattlers announce that they will now be playing their home games at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

"We’re anxious to continue to see them grow and thrive here in Glendale," City Manager Kevin Phelps said.

Phelps said the city and team have been in talks for a while, but the timing was not right in the past. The team, which began in 1992, typically has about 10 home games. and thousands of fans in the stands.

"We were always anxious and always hopeful that one day, it would make sense for the Rattlers to come here, so we're obviously very excited that now it has become official," Phelps said.

With the Arizona Coyotes gone, Desert Diamond Arena had dates to fill.

"The challenge with the Coyotes was we had to keep ice up for about six months out of the year or longer and that really limited us," Phelps said. "The turn around for a Rattler game is really quick."

Now, the West Valley will have home to two pro football teams.

"We have the two professional football teams in the state of Arizona here, and we think they're very complimentary in terms of developing the fan base," Phelps said.

The 20-year-old arena will soon undergo a $40 million dollar renovation. Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for the upcoming 2024 season.