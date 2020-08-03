ADOT: Brush fire causing freeway lane closure, heavy traffic backup on I-17

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a portion of the I-17 is closed due to a brush fire.

On their Twitter account, officials say the brush fire is burning at milepost 262, which is near the Cordes Junction area. The freeway's southbound left lane has reopened, but the southbound right lane remains closed between milepost 261 and 262. Northbound lanes are not affected.

At one point, ADOT officials encouraged drivers to either postpone travel or use alternate routes. However, officials are now asking drivers to be prepared to merge left in the area of the fire, as well as prepare for a heavy traffic backup.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

