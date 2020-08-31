Adult film star Ron Jeremy faces 20 additional rape, sexual assault charges

article

Adult film star Ron Jeremy is set to be arraigned Monday on 20 additional rape and other sexual assault charges involving 12 more women and a teenage girl in attacks dating back to 2004, bringing the number of alleged victims to 17.

Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to allegations that he raped three women and sexually assaulted another in separate attacks going back to 2014.

The District Attorney's Office amended the complaint Monday against the defendant -- whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt -- to include a total of eight forcible rapes and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, among other counts.

If convicted on all counts, the porn star could face up to 250 years in life in prison.

He has been jailed in lieu of $6.6 million bail, despite a defense request to lower the amount.

Prosecutors said the victims range in age from 15 to 54 and that the teen was assaulted at a party she attended in Santa Clarita. The most recent allegation was made by a 21-year-old woman who alleged that Jeremy sexually assaulted her on New Year's Day of this year outside a business in Hollywood.

A half-dozen of the other alleged assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented and another took place in the bar's parking lot, according to prosecutors.

The defendant is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. He is also charged with raping a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman on separate occasions at a WestHollywood bar in 2017 and raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last July, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The amended charges include eight counts of forcible rape, seven counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of forcible oral copulation, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance, sexual penetration by a foreign object, sexual penetration on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a minor.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the case stemmed from a two-year investigation.

