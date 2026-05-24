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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center

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Published  May 24, 2026 2:26 PM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

Mesa Police are searching for a driver, possibly in a silver Ford F-150, who struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center near Baseline Road and Stapley Drive. 

The Brief

    • Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.
    • Investigators are looking for a silver Ford F-150 that fled the scene.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

What we know:

The deadly collision happened in the Mesa Grand Shopping Center parking lot near 1655 S. Stapley Drive at around 11 p.m. on May 23. 

Officers are now searching for the vehicle involved, believed to be a silver Ford F-150, that left the scene where the man was found dead. 

What we don't know:

The suspect's description is unknown. Police did not identify the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Mesa Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews