Ailing migrant in Arizona detention prompts congressional visit, criticism

The Brief A migrant woman with leukemia, Arbella "Yari" Marquez, is reportedly suffering from severe medical neglect inside the Eloy Detention Center, prompting a visit and harsh criticism from Rep. Yassamin Ansari. Rep. Ansari, accompanied by the ACLU of Arizona, highlighted the case as part of a larger pattern of "horrific" conditions and medical neglect, noting that at least 20 people have died in ICE custody this year as the detainee population swells nationwide.



A migrant woman detained for nine months at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona is allegedly suffering from a rapidly worsening case of leukemia, prompting a visit and strong criticism from a member of Congress.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, Rep. Yassamin Ansari visited the Eloy Detention Center to check on Arbella "Yari" Marquez, 40. Marquez, a reported green card holder who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years, was detained in February after a traffic stop.

Rep. Ansari described the conditions inside the facility as horrific and said she witnessed Marquez coughing up blood during the visit.

"She is a cancer patient. She has leukemia. She has lost 70 pounds since being at Eloy," Rep. Ansari said. "She has described vomiting blood. She has bruises on her legs. She is very sick."

The congresswoman has spent months attempting to secure outside treatment, noting that Marquez did not receive an appointment with an oncologist until October. Ansari said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now delaying the release of Marquez’s test results.

Arbella "Yari" Marquez

Dig deeper:

Rep. Ansari also cited the deaths of 20 people in ICE custody this year alone, saying she is working to ensure Marquez is not the next fatality.

Ansari was accompanied by the ACLU of Arizona, which is working to improve conditions in ICE facilities. The ACLU is tracking reports of foul water, medical neglect and inhumane conditions at detention centers nationwide.

According to the ACLU, the national daily average of people detained has risen from 39,000 in January to 60,000 and is expected to reach 100,000 by January.

Rep. Ansari criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, stating, "I think Americans by and large are turning against the administration on immigration ... Some sensible Republicans, especially here in Arizona, where we have such a diverse immigrant population, need to come to that conclusion that we have gone too far."

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not respond to a request for comment on Marquez’s medical care or the deaths in custody.

DHS has previously stated that "Any claim that there are inhumane conditions at Ice detention centers are false" and "all detainees are provided with proper meals and medical treatment."