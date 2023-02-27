Alex Murdaugh family home 'Moselle' recently for sale, now under contract, during murder trial

The property at the center of the Murdaugh family murder trial is under contract after recently being on the market.

The Crosby Land Company has the Moselle Farm listed for $3.9 million.

The price includes the 5,200 square foot, four-bedroom home and the 1,772 acres of diverse habitat surrounding the home.

The property is currently under contract.

Prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, discovered the bodies of his wife and son on the property on July 7, 2021. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Jurors in his murder trial will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating, the judge ruled Monday. The day of the visit has not been set.