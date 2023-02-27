Expand / Collapse search
Alex Murdaugh family home 'Moselle' recently for sale, now under contract, during murder trial

By Adelaide Van Pelt and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Murdaugh Murder Trial: Forensic analysis of Paul Murdaugh's injuries WARNING: GRAPHIC content

Forensic pathologist, Dr. Eisenstat, testified that the killer held a shotgun to the back of Paul’s head at point-blank range and pulled the trigger. The force of the shot pushed the 22-year-old's brain out of his skull.

(FOX 9) - The property at the center of the Murdaugh family murder trial is under contract after recently being on the market.

The Crosby Land Company has the Moselle Farm listed for $3.9 million.

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh trial: Jurors will visit crime scene site

The price includes the 5,200 square foot, four-bedroom home and the 1,772 acres of diverse habitat surrounding the home.

The property is currently under contract.

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh's slain son, Paul, allegedly strangled ex-girlfriend

Alex Murdaugh weeps on the stand while talking about son, Paul Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh broke down during his testimony Thursday when recalling his relationship with his deceased son, Paul Murdaugh. He discussed his relationship with his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul. Alex Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, on June 7, 2021, at their South Carolina estate.

Prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, discovered the bodies of his wife and son on the property on July 7, 2021. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. 

Jurors in his murder trial will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating, the judge ruled Monday. The day of the visit has not been set.